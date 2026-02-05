Catherine Emma Hashman

June 21, 1930 — February 2, 2026

Lenexa, Kansas

Catherine “Kate” E. Hashman, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and faithful servant of God, was born on June 21, 1930. She lived a long life devoted to her family and faith.

Kate was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Hashman; her daughter, Karen; her parents, Charles and Mary Neff; her brothers, Charles and John Neff; her sisters, Mary Ellen Hueneke, Margaret Driskill, Helen Theno, Sister Marie (Charles Marie) Neff, BVM; her grandchildren, Charles Dominic, Sam, Matt, Peter Menez; and great-grandchild Verona Hashman.

Kate married the love of her life, Frank Hashman, on June 30, 1951, beginning a partnership that spanned many years and was the foundation of a strong and loving family. She earned her nursing degree from Providence Hospital and dedicated many years as a registered nurse, caring for others with compassion and skill. A firm believer in caring for both body and spirit, Kate also developed a lifelong passion for running and physical fitness. She completed numerous half and full marathons, including the remarkable achievement of crossing the finish line of the Boston Marathon in 1987. Later in life, she became a small business owner, bringing the same determination and warmth to her work, and she carried her love of exercise and her enduring “get up and move” mentality with her well into her 90s, inspiring those around her by example.

For most of her life, Kate was an active and devoted member of St. Joseph Parish in Shawnee, Kansas, where her faith guided her daily life and relationships. She is survived by her children: Ann Sidharta (Joni), Pat (Karen), Kevin (Clare Rockenhaus), Bridget Cezar (Craig), Colleen Abraham, Maureen Dice (David), Cathy Swartz (Darren), Beth Hansen (Brian), and Paul Hashman. Kate also leaves behind 25 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and many cherished nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 9:30–10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 20, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place afterward at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa.

The family suggests memorial contributions in Kate’s honor to: KC Hospice & Palliative Care,10100 W. 87th St., Overland Park, Kansas 66212

Kate’s legacy of faith and love will live on through the many lives she touched and the family she so deeply cherished.

