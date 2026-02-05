Cynthia “Chinchie” Gregg Sifers passed away on January 23, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri. Born on September 11, 1938, she was raised in Mission Hills, Kansas, surrounded by family with deep roots in the city she would always call home. Kansas City was not simply where Chinchie lived – it was part of who she was.

Chinchie attended The Barstow School in Kansas City, Pine Manor College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, and later earned her degree from the University of Missouri, where she was a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. These years helped shape her confidence and independence and brought together a circle of friends, a core group beginning as early as eighth grade who endured for her lifetime.

Her childhood included summers spent in Ludington, Michigan, with her grandfather, “Boonie”, and time spent at the Cap-K Ranch in Colorado, all within the care of devoted parents Cap and Joe, who created a close, loving home and provided a steady presence throughout her life. In 1957, she was presented as a Jewel Ball Debutante.

After college, Chinchie began her professional life in New York City, working in public relations for Elizabeth Arden. She thrived in the energy of the city, where her intelligence, style, and self-assurance blossomed, and where friendships formed during those years remained important throughout her life. During this time, she was also an active member of the Junior League of the City of New York.

In 1963 she returned to Kansas City, married, and became the mother of her only child, Helen, who remained a central and defining presence in her life and a source of exceptional pride.

In 1970, Chinchie began a long and successful career in residential real estate. A tough negotiator with strong ethics, she was fiercely dedicated to her clients and known for her professionalism, intelligence, and integrity. She built a loyal client base that often spanned generations, earning trust through her hard work and candor.

She was a member of the Johnson County Association of Realtors, the Junior League of Kansas City, The Children’s Relief Association and was a supporter of Children’s Mercy Hospital and the Kappa Kappa Gamma Holiday Homes Tour.

She spent her winters in Scottsdale and later Tucson, enjoying the warmth, community, and rhythm of life in the Southwest.

Chinchie lived life on her own terms. Refined and stoic on the surface, she was quick-witted with a wicked sense of humor that revealed itself to those who knew her well. She had a zest for life, a sharp eye, and a strong will, and she let no one dictate her choices. Independent to the core, she remained self-sufficient and in her own home, a testament to both her resolve and her spirit.

In her final moments, the nurses caring for her commented on how beautiful she was, which was a reminder that genetics have always been especially kind to the women in her family.

Chinchie was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Boon Gregg and Cynthia Pickering Gregg; her sister, Joan Gregg Zacher; and her twin brothers, William Boon Gregg and Joseph Pickering Gregg. Their presence remained close to her heart throughout her life.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Helen Pickering Sifers; her nephews, Gregg Hobart Palmer (Leigh), Joseph Kirke Gregg (Katherine); her great-niece, Zoe Palmer; and her great-nephews, Will Palmer and Charlie Gregg.

She is now at peace, reunited with family and friends who went before her. Those who loved her imagine her sister Joanie waiting at St. Peter’s Gate with a warm embrace—and perhaps an Absolut on the rocks with a twist.

Services will be private. A joint Celebration of Life in memory of Chinchie, Joanie, and Joe will be held at a later date.

Chinchie will be deeply missed and forever carried in the hearts of those who knew and loved her

