Darrel Lee Stone, 97, passed away on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

Darrel was born in Belleville, Kansas on September 22, 1928, the son of Herschel and Marjorie (Baldwin) Stone. He married Phebe Brown on December 22, 1954, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Surviving family members include his daughters Terry Alleman of Overland Park, KS and Judy (Steve) Stone of Jacksonville, FL; son Jeff (Carla) Stone of Olathe, KS; and grandchildren Cameron Stone, David Stone, Regan Stone, Jackson Stone, and Elizabeth Alleman. He is preceded in death by his wife and parents.

Darrel graduated from Belleville High School in 1947 and matriculated to Kansas University that same year. In 1950, he took a break from college to enlist in the United States Navy, where he served his country as an Active-Duty Navy Pilot for four years during the Korean War and as a Reservist after the war.

As Darrel was ending his active service in the Navy, he met Phebe in Jacksonville, Florida. They married after 21 days of dating and returned to Kansas University where Darrel graduated with his degree in Pharmacy in 1957. Darrel and Phebe spent the next couple of years exploring different job opportunities around Kansas and then settled in Emporia, Kansas, where they raised their three children and were active members of the community for 15 years.

In 1975, Darrel bought a drugstore in Colby, KS and the family started an exciting new chapter in western Kansas. Darrel and Phebe were prominent members of the business community and volunteered their time to projects that fostered the growth and development of Colby.

In 1985, Darrel and Phebe moved to Overland Park to be closer to their son and daughter. Darrel continued his career as a pharmacist, eventually working part time, but not retiring until the age of 85. Darrel loved pharmacy and helping people manage their medications.

Darrel had many interests outside of work. He maintained his pilot license for several years after the Navy and enjoyed taking his family on vacation or up for a short flight around Emporia in his Cessna. He loved to hunt, fish, and play golf. He cherished the time he spent with his hunting buddies. He came home from every hunting trip with a huge smile on his face and a lot of funny stories. Regardless of how successful the hunt was, he always had the best time with his friends. Darrel was an exceptionally caring and compassionate person. He was a deacon in the Presbyterian Church and active in many charitable organizations including Lions Club, Shriners, and Kiwanis. As a member of the Lions Club, he would get up in the middle of the night and drive for hours to pick up eyes and deliver them for a transplant recipient.

Most of all, Darrel loved his family. He participated in Scouts with his children and grandchildren. From the Pinewood Derby to Eagle Scout projects, he was there providing help and encouragement. There were hunting lessons, too often involving rattle snake rescues, with his son, and fishing lessons for every kid. There were campouts at the lake with family and friends that usually included the kids capsizing the canoe just to get him soaked. Darrel loved vacationing with his children and grandchildren, helping with everyday tasks and decisions, and having his family together during the holidays and as often as possible.

Darrel lived his life with exceptional values and integrity. He will be greatly missed.

The family will not hold a formal service.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.