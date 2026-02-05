August 10, 1946 — February 2, 2026

Overland Park, Kansas

Donald McArthur III, born August 10, 1946, in Kansas City, MO, went to be with his Lord on February 2, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones. He grew up a first generation American of Scottish heritage, graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1964, and earned a Bachelor in Business Administration from Wichita State University. He worked most of his career in finance at Columbian Steel Tank and Trico Industries. He later spent decades working on investments and enjoyed the challenge of stock option strategies.

He married Sandra Kay (Busch) McArthur on December 27th, 1970, and they had two children. When asked what the secret to a long marriage was, he responded, “marry the right woman”. He treasured their 55 years together.

He had a passion for Jaguars & MGs, spending countless hours working on them in his garage. This evolved into many driving trips around the country to show his cars in concourses. He and Sandra loved to travel around the world, but were especially excited to hop in a car for a road trip. His true joy came in taking annual “Grand Trips” with his three grandchildren whom he loves dearly. He was an avid golfer spending much of the year in Georgetown, TX to take advantage of the warmer climate.

He is survived by his wife Sandra, his children Heather McArthur Wilson and Donald McArthur IV; his daughter-in-law Deborah Lynn McArthur; his grandchildren Donald (Mac) McArthur V, Colby Ethan McArthur, and Kathryn Faith Wilson. As well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald McArthur and May Young McArthur; as well as his sister Nancy Cochener.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Trinity Lutheran Church, Kansas City Hospice, or a charity of your choice.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.