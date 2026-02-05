May 24th, 1943 – February 1st, 2026

Donna J. Kegel (née Zilavy), aged 82, passed away on February 1, 2026, in Overland Park, Kansas. Born on May 24, 1943, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Donna lived a life marked by love, kindness, and a deep Christian faith.

Donna was a devoted member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, where she found great solace and community. Her faith shaped her into a compassionate individual, always ready to lend a helping hand and offer a warm smile to those around her.

She leaves behind a loving family: her daughter, Karen (Kegel) Judt; son-in-law, Ken Judt; grandchildren Melana, Andrew, Nick, and Christine (Judt) Cunningham; grandson-in-law Daniel Cunningham; and great-grandson Gio Cunningham. Donna is also survived by her brother, Dennis Zilavy, and sister-in-law, Lorraine Zilavy. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Kegel; her son, Mark Kegel; and her parents, Edward and Roseabelle Zilavy.

A Christian service to honor Donna’s life will be held on February 16, 2026, at 11:00 am at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, a place that held significant meaning in Donna’s life.

