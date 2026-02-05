George E. Robertson

October 16, 1931 — January 28, 2026

Prairie Village, Kansas

George Earnshaw Robertson passed away peacefully on January 28th 2026, with his loving wife Shirley by his side. George was born October 16th 1931, in Weatherford, Oklahoma, where he grew up on the family farm with two older sisters.

He received a degree in economics from Oklahoma University. He married his college sweetheart, Shirley Ann Padgett in 1953. They began a 72 year long marriage marked by deep love, loyalty, and shared purpose. George and Shirley had three children, Lori Lyn, Curtis Lloyd, and David Shaw; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

A proud veteran, George served in the United States Army and carried a deep love for his country throughout his life. He was an entrepreneur at heart, building his own business through perseverance and determination. When God blessed his business ventures, George sought to honor that blessing by living out the Great Commission, using his success to serve others and reflect his faith.

George found joy in life’s simple and meaningful pleasures. He loved a good day on the golf course, time spent at the lake, and moments shared with family and friends. Above all, he was a man grounded in faith, committed to his family, and grateful for the life he was given.

He will be remembered for his steady character, servant’s heart, and enduring love for Shirley and his family. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the values he passed down.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.