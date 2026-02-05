Hunter Rhiner

January 16, 1949 — January 28, 2026

Appleton

Hunter V. Rhiner, passed away peacefully at home in Appleton, WI on Wednesday January 28, 2026. Born on January 16, 1949, in Kansas City, KS to Lynn A. and Alice B. Rhiner. He was a devoted husband, father and friend.

Hunter graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School, Shawnee, KS and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. During his Naval service, he trained as an air traffic controller which became his occupational passion. He also enjoyed medical sales and technology support roles. He was known for his dry humor, kindness, singing voice and playing the piano and guitar. Hunter was an avid K.C. Chiefs football fan and loved playing golf.

The story he most loved to tell was of his private tour of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library in Independence, MO with none other than the former President of the United States. At the age of 12, he and the President played the upright piano together on the front porch of the Truman home and shared a grape soda.

Hunter is survived by Victoria (Vickie) Ventress Rhiner, his beloved wife of 49 years, sons Blake H. Rhiner, Los Angeles, CA and Jeffrey L. Rhiner, Las Vegas NV. He also had two grandchildren.

Hunter will be laid to rest in Monticello Union Cemetery, Shawnee, KS in a private family graveside service. Donations may be made in his honor to the Compassus Living Foundation for hospice and palliative care.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.