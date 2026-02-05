Jack Craig Boyle

September 19, 1950 — January 31, 2026

Shawnee

Jack grew up in Hastings, Nebraska. In 1970, Jack graduated from CNTC and wanted to chart his own course in Albuquerque NM. He asked his then girlfriend Penny Nelson if she would like to accompany him and start their adventure together. They were married in Albuquerque in 1974. From 1970 to 1990 Jack was a draftsman employed by various architects, developers, government agencies and Holmes and Narver/AECOM in Albuquerque. This presented many opportunities for travel and involvement in very unusual project including in Alaska, Bikini Atoll, Greenland, Hawaii and uncounted places around the US. Jack started out in 1970 as a draftsman and after taking seven days of exams became a licensed architect in 1981 and ultimately achieved licensure in 14 states as well as his NCARB certification.

In 1981 Jack and Penny were blessed with the birth of their son Ryan Nelson Boyle. When quality of schools and ageing parents became an issue, they decided to relocate back to the Midwest. Jack accepted a position at HOK Sport, in Kansas City Missouri. For over 20 years he was a Sr. Architect and Sr. Project Manager for many significant stadium and arena projects including leading the project teams on five new NFL stadia, as well as numerous arena and collegiate projects across the country. During the Great Recession of 2010 Jack took the opportunity to start a consulting business as it was his desire to work part time on highly selective projects of his choosing.

Being his own boss and eventual retirement allowed Jack to concentrate more on his life-long passion: antique cars and restoration. Jack was a founding member and President of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Mid-America region and a Region Director, Vice-president and President of the National Woodie Club as well as uncounted other antique and collector car endeavors. Jack was a third generation Chrysler man and collected and restored many over his adult life. At the time of his death, he still owned his 1955 Chrysler 300 that he began driving during his senior year of high school. It was fully restored by Jack, Penny, family and friends – and was his “mechanical” pride and joy.

Jack’s son Ryan and his family were Jack’s greatest joy and a source of great pride for the lives they built on their own and their independent spirits. Words cannot describe what Penny, Ryan and his family meant to Jack. His greatest hope is that Anthony and Madison and their children continue to be kind and responsible citizens of our planet.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife Penny L. Boyle of 51 years, his father Channing Keith Boyle jr. and mother Ruth A. (Dane) Boyle both of Hastings, NE and later retirement in Del Rio, TX.

Jack is survived by his son, Ryan, wife Sherri and grandson Anthony and granddaughter Madison, Brother-in-law Patrick Nelson, all of Lenexa, KS as well as several cousins and nieces and nephews.

Although Jack had much more he wanted to do, many more places he wanted to see and much more importantly, spend more time with his family and friends, he just ran out of time.

Jack’s ashes will be spread on the west mesa in Albuquerque with a view of the Sandia Mountains.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.