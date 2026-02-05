Katherine “Kathy” Marie McNerney (Andres) passed away on January 27, 2026. Kathy was born on March 24, 1963, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Richard and Kathleen McNerney. She was raised in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, where she attended Sacred Heart, and later graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in Fashion Merchandising.

Kathy was many things to many people. To her children, Collin and Claire, she was a devoted and adoring mother who took great joy in spending time with them and proudly sharing their accomplishments with everyone she met. To her siblings, she was a gentle and kind sister. Each summer, Kathy returned to Michigan to spend a cherished week with her siblings—often on the lake—where they made it a priority to reconnect, share stories, and nurture the close bonds they held dear.

To her nieces and nephews, Kathy was a boundless source of love, showering them with affection at every holiday and family gathering. She was especially looking forward to her next role as a grandmother, a role she would have embraced wholeheartedly, as reflected in the love and joy she shared with her great-nieces and great-nephews. Kathy would have been the kind of grandmother everyone hopes for—warm, kind, and filled with love.

Fiercely loyal and a devoted lover of animals, Kathy had a rare gift for making people feel truly special. She gave endlessly of herself, never content until others felt valued and loved. A beacon of light, her infectious smile and radiant energy brightened every room she entered. She was beautiful in many ways, but most especially in the way she loved others. The world is undeniably dimmer without her warmth and affection.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Kathleen McNerney, and her nephew, Christopher Holmes. She is survived by her children, Collin (Hannah) Andres and Claire (Arthur) Georgiyev; her sisters, Michelle McNerney, Carla McNerney, Dana (David) Lawrence, and Jennifer (Rick) Elkow; her brother, Patrick (Betty) McNerney; and her many beloved nieces and nephews. There is no doubt that Kathy left this world, walked directly into the presence of God and into her mother’s arms and that is where she will be.

A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held on Saturday, February 14, at 1:00 p.m. in the Wesley Chapel at Church of the Resurrection 13720 Roe Avenue Leawood, KS 66224, with light refreshments to follow. Here is a link for the service for those who cannot attend, but wish to be present. Kathy Andres Celebration of Life

