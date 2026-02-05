PAMELA C. LANDRUM, 88 of Independence, Missouri, born December 10, 1937 in Mesa, Arizona passed away on January 31, 2026.

Pamela Coralyn Sharalee Caviness Landrum died peacefully in her home, surrounded by family. She leaves behind her husband of 65 years, William C. Landrum, age 90, her three children, Johanna Landrum Fredenberg (husband Edward), Jane Ann Landrum, and W. Jonathan Landrum, four grandchildren, Connor Fredenberg, Danielle Landrum Knutter (husband Luke), Brett Fredenberg (wife Katelyn), Austin Landrum, and three great-grandchildren, Eden, Eliza, and Asher Fredenberg.

Pamela was an accomplished musician and teacher. She received her AA from Graceland College and her BSED from Pittsburg State University, majoring in organ and music education. She taught music education at the elementary and high school levels. One of her proudest accomplishments was being the first teacher to acquire the rights to perform the opera, Persephone and her elementary school, Roesland, Shawnee Mission, Kansas. The Kansas City Philharmonic Orchestra and Lyric Opera players joined her children in this performance which received widespread news coverage in the Kansas City area. Pam was active in the Community Services League for ten years with her husband. She was an Elder in the Community of Christ church, and served many years as adult and choir teacher, organist, pianist at Mission Road, E. 39th Street, Liberty, Stone Church and Colonial Hills congregations. She directed a camp for disabled children, now called MITIOG (Made In the Image of God).

Pam enjoyed her last years at the Fountains of Greenbriar, in Independence, Missouri where she taught sewing and knitting, participated in book club, learned Pinochle and gave recitals on the grand piano. Pam loved Jesus, her family, her church and her neighbors. She will be sorely missed by many.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Community of Christ, E. 39th Street congregation, 15006 E 39th Street, S. Independence, Missouri on Saturday February 21, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Light refreshments will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Community Services League, 404 N. Noland Rd. Independence, Missouri, 64050.

