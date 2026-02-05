September 7th, 1961 – February 3rd, 2026

Robert ‘John’ Lee Bigler, a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and so much more passed away due to an accident on February 3, 2026, in Shawnee, KS.

Born September 7, 1961, in Kansas City, MO. Robert lived a full, adventurous life including travelling all over the world for his employer, meeting and marrying Liliya and becoming a father in a storybook fashion.

Robert attended and graduated from K-State University with a degree in electrical engineering. He worked in that area of business with Preco for about 20Yrs. and then began a new career recently with Standard Motor Products, in Shawnee, KS. He was a very knowledgeable and dedicated employee with a willingness to do whatever it took to get the job done.

Robert is survived by his wife Liliya, a stepson Nick, and daughter Sophia who are all of their home in Shawnee Mission Kansas. He also has a brother Russell and his wife Ann along with their families in CA. Robert also has brothers, Paul and his wife Ruth of MO., and their son Jason of KCMO. Bill and his wife Marilyn along with their three adult children and all their families who reside in Kansas, Oregon, and Virginia. Robert also has many cousins and extended family members in the greater Kansas City area.

Robert is preceded in Death by his parents, Russell Lee Bigler and Esther May (Larson) Bigler. Along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Celebration of life gathering will be planned at some point in the future.

Condolences can be shared to Liliya at liliyabigler@gmail.com

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.