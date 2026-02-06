Two men were transported to area hospitals from a house fire near Stilwell early Thursday morning.

Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded to the 18600 block of Lamar Avenue just after 1 a.m., on reports of a house fire with possible injuries.

Arriving firefighters reported heavy fire from the garage and back of the two-story house.

In a news release, Overland Park Media Manager Jason Rhodes said firefighters went to work attacking the fire and searching inside to confirm that everyone had evacuated.

“Two adult males were transported to area hospitals with minor smoke inhalation,” Rhodes said in the release. “One adult female was also treated at the scene.”

Recorded radio traffic stated that one of the men is in his 60s and the other in his 30s.

A second alarm was called to bring in additional firefighters to help in battling the blaze in challenging conditions.

Rhodes said the fire spread into the home’s living area and the attic.

“Heavy solar panels on compromised roofing required crews to exercise extreme caution,” Rhodes said. “Additionally, multiple void spaces within the attic structure required significant work to access the fire.”

It took about an hour and a half to bring the flames under control.

Three adults were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No firefighters were injured.