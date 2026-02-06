fbpx
Sponsored Content
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Sponsored posts

Blue Valley School Buzz: Counselors who make every student feel special

Share this story:

“I love being a counselor in Blue Valley because I get the opportunity to work with every student in the building and can watch them grow throughout their elementary school career. I love the opportunities I get to make students feel special, like birthday notes and Cougar Kindness, as well as hosting dance parties every Friday morning for students to start their day in a positive way.” — Emily Harsch, Overland Trail Elementary school counselor.

During National School Counseling Week, we want to celebrate our exemplary school counselors like Emily! We’re grateful for your exceptional commitment, hard work and care in supporting our students, families and schools each day.

Previous article
Overland Park Police rewrite policy for releasing body cam footage in effort to ‘promote transparency’
Next article
Local obituaries from Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2026
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.