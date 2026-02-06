Blue Valley School Buzz: Counselors who make every student feel special

“I love being a counselor in Blue Valley because I get the opportunity to work with every student in the building and can watch them grow throughout their elementary school career. I love the opportunities I get to make students feel special, like birthday notes and Cougar Kindness, as well as hosting dance parties every Friday morning for students to start their day in a positive way.” — Emily Harsch, Overland Trail Elementary school counselor.

During National School Counseling Week, we want to celebrate our exemplary school counselors like Emily! We’re grateful for your exceptional commitment, hard work and care in supporting our students, families and schools each day.