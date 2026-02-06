April 17, 1952 — January 31, 2026

Gardner

Patsy Ann Smith was born on April 17, 1952, in Tyronza, Arkansas, to Jewell and Janie Marks. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on January 31, 2026, at the age of 73.

Patsy was a loving and spiritual soul who found joy in researching her ancestry, caring for animals, and her work at the Mid-Continent Public Library. She was especially proud of her role as a Navy wife, a title she carried with honor for 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald Smith; her parents; and her two brothers and two sisters.

Patsy is survived by her children, Randal Smith and Tracy Hoffner (Heath); her grandchildren, Megan Anastasio (Cody), Randal Smith (Kelsey), August Shields, Jacob Haulmark, Justin Smith (Sarah), and Devin Shields. She also leaves behind 12 great-grandchildren, six grand-puppies, and three grand-kitties who brought her much happiness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Wayside Waifs.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.