Monday, Feb. 9

Olathe fire officials said a man injured in a house fire last week later died from his injuries.

In an updated statement on social media last Wednesday, the Olathe Fire Department identified the man as Johnny Ray Childers, 54.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” Olathe Fire said in its statement.

Another man, said to be in his 80s, who was also injured during the fire remained hospitalized in stable condition, according to the fire department’s statement last week.

Investigators estimated the damage caused by the fire to be about $40,000. A cause remains under investigation, Olathe Fire said.

Two men are hospitalized after a house fire in Olathe on Tuesday afternoon.

Olathe firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to 607 E. Welston Ave., just east of Olathe’s Water Works Park, at 12:08 p.m.

Arriving fire crews reported a working fire with smoke visible from the front of the house.

Those crews quickly located a man inside and rescued him.

The man, only identified as being in his 50s, was transported by ambulance to the University of Kansas Medical Center in critical condition.

Recorded radio traffic states that the man was conscious and alert.

A second man, in his 80s, was also taken to KU Medical Center in stable condition. He was burned and suffered a back injury while trying to rescue the other injured man.

Firefighters rescued a man from a house fire near Bristol Ln and Welston Ave around noon. The man, considered critical, was taken to an area hospital by @JoCoMedAct. Another man was also transported (stable). Damage is significant. Investigators working on cause. pic.twitter.com/ypxp6lPkaQ — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) February 3, 2026

Captain Mike Hall, spokesperson for the Olathe Fire Department, says the damage to the home is significant.

“Every fire is a great reminder to check your home’s smoke alarms by simply pressing the test button,” Hall posted on X. “Replace any alarm that is 10 years of age or older.”

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.