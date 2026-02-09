JCCC Updates: Registration now open for JCCC Summer 2026 Youth Enrichment Programs

This summer, encourage your children to explore their interests through the Summer Youth Enrichment Program at Johnson County Community College (JCCC). JCCC offers a variety of affordable, fun, and interactive classes and camps for children in grades 1-12, with dozens of brand-new courses and camps for 2026.

Something for every child

JCCC’s unique camp offerings provide children the opportunity to delve into their passions with others in their age group.

Our Summer Youth courses offer something for every interest – from arts and crafts to forensics. Course highlights for the summer of 2026 include:

Grades 4-6

Grades 7-9

Grades 10-12

Art Explorers classes for Grades 1-3

Art Adventures classes for Grades 4-6

Art Journeys classes for Grades 7-9

A complete list of Summer Youth programming is available at continuinged.jccc.edu .

Register your child today

Summer Youth courses start June 1, 2026, and run through July 31 with options for children entering grades 1-12. With half-day morning or afternoon sessions—plus the convenience of supervised lunches and late pick-ups—families can build a full week of exploration that fits their schedules.

Enroll today—popular courses are filling fast! For more information on the Summer Youth Enrichment Program, visit JCCC’s website . A 15% discount will be applied at checkout if you register for three or more camps in one transaction.

To register for Summer Youth Enrichment Programs, visit the online course catalog .