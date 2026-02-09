Sponsored Content A message from JCCC February 9, 2026 Sponsored posts JCCC Updates: Registration now open for JCCC Summer 2026 Youth Enrichment Programs Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Enroll in JCCC’s Summer Youth Enrichment Programs today—popular courses are filling fast! Visit jccc.edu/youth for more information. This summer, encourage your children to explore their interests through the Summer Youth Enrichment Program at Johnson County Community College (JCCC). JCCC offers a variety of affordable, fun, and interactive classes and camps for children in grades 1-12, with dozens of brand-new courses and camps for 2026. Something for every child JCCC’s unique camp offerings provide children the opportunity to delve into their passions with others in their age group. Our Summer Youth courses offer something for every interest – from arts and crafts to forensics. Course highlights for the summer of 2026 include: Grades 4-6 Exploring Animal Careers LEGO Films and Stop Action (also available for grades 7-9) Design Squad: Space Mission Guardians of the Beat: K-Pop Demon Hunters Grades 7-9 Wizarding Wonder: Harry Potter Style! (also available for grades 4-6) Percy Jackson vs. the Myths: Greek Gods on Trial Exploring Creativity & the Art of Storytelling—Disney/Pixar Grades 10-12 Write your Common App Essay with Depth and Authenticity College Prep Building a Career in Construction Exploration of Creative Writing Art Explorers classes for Grades 1-3 Art Explorers: Sport in Art! Art Explorers: All About Painting! Art Explorers: Nature in Art! Art Adventures classes for Grades 4-6 Art Adventures: Painting Studio Art Adventures: Game Design! Art Adventures: 3D Art! Art Journeys classes for Grades 7-9 Art Journeys: The Art of Architecture Art Journeys: Plein-Air Painting A complete list of Summer Youth programming is available at continuinged.jccc.edu. Register your child today Summer Youth courses start June 1, 2026, and run through July 31 with options for children entering grades 1-12. With half-day morning or afternoon sessions—plus the convenience of supervised lunches and late pick-ups—families can build a full week of exploration that fits their schedules. Enroll today—popular courses are filling fast! For more information on the Summer Youth Enrichment Program, visit JCCC’s website. A 15% discount will be applied at checkout if you register for three or more camps in one transaction. To register for Summer Youth Enrichment Programs, visit the online course catalog. If you need assistance registering for Summer Youth Enrichment courses, contact registration at 913-469-2323 or ceregistration@jccc.edu. Previous articleMargaret “Peggy” Ann Montgomery