April 24th, 1947 – January 23rd, 2026

Margaret “Peggy” Ann Montgomery was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on April 24, 1947. She passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, on January 23, 2026.

Peggy was so thankful to have her loving sister and family by her side, assisting with everything that goes along with battling cancer and COPD.

She is preceded in death by her husband Carl and parents Thomas and Fredericka Walsh. She is survived by her daughters Ann Montgomery, Ellen Parker (Mike), and Karen Montgomery (Paul Greenwood); her grandchildren Shelby, Hazel, and Roslyn; her siblings, Jim Walsh (Connie), Thomas Walsh (Cecy), and Dorothy Clopton (Doug); and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and friends.

There will be no services. If you would like to donate in Peggy’s honor to either lung cancer or COPD research, please do.

