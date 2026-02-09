fbpx
Hundreds more Olathe high schoolers walk out to protest ICE

A walkout by Olathe East students on Monday was the second time in less than a week that students in the district demonstrated against ICE.

A group of teens stand on the sidewalk with signs.
Olathe East High School students walked out of class Feb. 9 to protest ICE. Photo credit Kate Mays.

Hundreds of Olathe East High School students walked out of class Monday afternoon to protest the presence of federal government’s immigration enforcement in their community.

Waving signs with messages “IMMIGRANTS BUILT AMERICA” and chanting, “No justice, no peace, no ICE on our streets,” the students gathered at the four corners of the intersection of 127th Street and Black Bob Road, a few blocks away from school.

Oliver Yeung, a junior and one of the organizers, held a sign reading, “No sign is big enough to list why we r here” but said he organized the walkout because “ICE is plaguing our community.”

Two people hold up signs that read "NO KINGS" and "IMMIGRANTS MAKE AMERICA BETTER"
Many of the high schoolers waved signs in support of immigrants. Photo credit Kate Mays.

Yeung said he was unsure how many people would walk out, and he was happy with the turnout.

A reporter on the scene estimated that more than 200 students had gathered at the intersection at the event’s peak.

“I’m so proud of my school,” Yeung said. “It’s so amazing to see how many people care about their community and what their future holds.”

Josie Smotrilla, a junior, waved a sign that read “Hot people melt ICE” in hot pink marker.

She had another message for the immigrants in her community.

“We are for you, and we love you,” she said.

Students hold up signs. Cars pass in the foreground and background.
Student protesters took over the four corners — and even some medians — of 127th Street and Black Bob Road. Photo credit Kate Mays.

Reactions on the street were generally positive, with many passing drivers honking and cheering.

Towards the end of the gathering, a few dozen students from Pioneer Trail Middle School, which is located on the northwest corner of the intersection, joined the high schoolers.

Other students walked out last week

Monday’s protest followed another Olathe high school walkout on Thursday, in which hundreds of students, mostly from Olathe North and West, left class and gathered at the Johnson County Courthouse.

Olathe Public Schools sent families of students an email before last week’s walkout that read:

“If a student chooses to leave school grounds, we cannot guarantee supervision. In addition, we feel it is important for our parents and guardians to be aware that our standard attendance protocols are followed in the event of a student walkout or protest.”

The email went on to say parents will be alerted if a student is absent and that students would be responsible for missed assignments and tests.

Students walk down a sidewalk holding signs.
Students walked a few blocks from Olathe East to get to the protest location. Photo credit Kate Mays.

At the Olathe Public Schools Board of Education meeting last Thursday, board member Brad Boyd criticized the email, saying it emphasized consequences and risk too much.

“For some students and families, that emphasis may feel discouraging rather than informative and may unintentionally create a chilling effect on student voice,” he said.

Boyd said he wished that the communications from the district did more to affirm the importance of student civic engagement.

Board members Claire Reagan and Will Babbit said they attended last week’s protest and expressed support for the students exercising civic engagement.

“I was just really blown away by the amount of kids there, the excitement they had for helping each other, for supporting each other, for supporting the community,” Babbit said. “And it was great to see students of all walks of life find their voice, peacefully support each other.”

A woman holds a sign that says "MELT THE ICE"
Around 200 students participated in the walkout. Photo credit Kate Mays.

In a statement to the Post on Friday morning after the first student walkout, Olathe Public Schools spokesperson Erin Schulte said, “In Olathe Public Schools, we value our students’ perspectives and encourage our students to use their voice.”

Students and other community members across Johnson County have been demonstrating over the past several weeks in the wake of the federal government’s immigration enforcement crackdown.

Last month, about 40 Gardner Edgerton high schoolers also protested after being let out early on a Friday. The students shared messages of support for immigrants and protested aggressive immigration enforcement tactics.

High schoolers at Shawnee Mission North are planning a similar demonstration Wednesday.

See additional photos from the walkout below:

