An apartment-retail infill redevelopment project at the corner of 87th and Grant streets in northern Overland Park is moving forward after previously facing some hurdles.

The project, from 8643 Grant Street LLC, would turn the old fly fishing store and neighboring undeveloped lot into a three-story building with apartments and some lower-level retail.

The Overland Park City Council voted 12-0 last week to approve the mixed-use rezoning application for the 87Grant project.

However, at least one councilmember expressed discontent with the loss of units from the original proposed plan — a four-story building with more apartment units and retail space — and expressed discontent with the planning commission’s push to shrink the project.

The 3-story project replace an old fly fishing store

87Grant is a planned single, three-story mixed-use building on about a half-acre property at the northeast corner of the intersection of 87th and Grant in northern Overland Park. The project will replace an old fly fishing store that was originally built as a grocery store at the corner.

The project is partially infill — that is, the reuse of a vacant property surrounded by completed development or on a plat that is underutilized. It is surrounded by a myriad of existing uses, including some multifamily housing, retail and some single-family and duplex-style homes in the Elmhurst neighborhood.

The approved 87Grant building plan shows 29 apartment units and 6,400 square feet of retail. The developer is also planning 40 parking spots.

Some neighbors in the area have raised concerns about the development, primarily centered on parking, traffic and the height of the building. A group of nearby landowners did submit a protest petition, but it was invalid due to insufficient signatures from direct neighbors.

Councilmember upset to see project scope shrink

In late 2025, the Overland Park Planning Commission tabled the original application and pushed the developer to amend it to reduce the height of the building and address what the commissioners worried was insufficient parking. The commission eventually recommended the revised plan for approval, with a 6-3 vote.

That revised plan has three fewer apartment units and about 1,500 fewer square feet of retail. The developer also added three parking spaces and reduced the height of the building by one story. (To be clear, the original plan had 32 apartments, 8,000 square feet of retail, four stories and 37 parking spots to share between residential tenants and visitors to the shops.)

But at the city council last week, Councilmember Drew Mitrisin lamented the fact that the project’s scope was shrunken at the planning commission’s behest, especially because the city’s planning staff supported the original plan.

“I’ll just say I’m frustrated that the number of housing units, which we have an extreme demand for in Overland Park, was reduced at the suggestion of our planning commission,” he said, pointing to a recent housing needs assessment that showed a widening shortage of housing units.

That study, released last month, showed that Overland Park has a “persistent shortage of housing,” particularly at the middle of the housing spectrum. Sometimes referred to as “missing middle housing,” that is, housing options that are at the middle of the size and price range that are infrequently built in today’s market.

Mitrisin said he’d support remanding the 87Grant project to the planning commission to look at adding those lost units back in but didn’t think there was an appetite for that action from other councilmembers.

