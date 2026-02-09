Mike Frizzell February 9, 2026 Emergency Response Less than 1 min. read Overland Park officials investigate deadly apartment fire Firefighters were called to the Ainsley Apartments near 106th and I-435 early Monday morning. Image screen shot courtesy Overland Park Fire Department. The Overland Park police and fire departments are investigating after a man was found dead during a building fire near 106th Terrace and Antioch Road on Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the Ainsley Apartments, 8709 W. 106th Terrace, at 5:06 a.m. Monday. On arrival, fire units reported smoke and fire showing from the roof of the two-story apartment building, with people evacuating. A second alarm was ordered, bringing in additional firefighters from Overland Park and Lenexa. In a news release, Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes said a deceased adult male was found in a second-floor apartment during a search of the building. “It took crews about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control,” Rhodes said. “Fire damaged several apartments and the building’s attic.” There are 18 apartments in the building, Rhodes said, six of which are uninhabitable as a result of the fire. The residents of the remaining 12 units will be able to reoccupy. “Investigators are working to notify the victim’s next of kin,” Rhodes said. Fire investigators remained on the scene into Monday afternoon as they worked to determine the cause of the fire. No other injuries were reported. Previous articleOverland Park OKs apartments on lot where shuttered fly fishing shop stands About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Overland Park OKs apartments on lot where shuttered fly fishing shop stands Indoor golf training center latest addition to new-look Prairie Village Macy’s site Olathe officials say 54-year-old man died from injuries sustained in house fire De Soto city councilmember stepping down mid-term Kansas AG Kris Kobach wants to force governor to hand over food assistance data