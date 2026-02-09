The Overland Park police and fire departments are investigating after a man was found dead during a building fire near 106th Terrace and Antioch Road on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Ainsley Apartments, 8709 W. 106th Terrace, at 5:06 a.m. Monday.

On arrival, fire units reported smoke and fire showing from the roof of the two-story apartment building, with people evacuating.

A second alarm was ordered, bringing in additional firefighters from Overland Park and Lenexa.

In a news release, Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes said a deceased adult male was found in a second-floor apartment during a search of the building.

“It took crews about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control,” Rhodes said. “Fire damaged several apartments and the building’s attic.”

There are 18 apartments in the building, Rhodes said, six of which are uninhabitable as a result of the fire. The residents of the remaining 12 units will be able to reoccupy.

“Investigators are working to notify the victim’s next of kin,” Rhodes said.

Fire investigators remained on the scene into Monday afternoon as they worked to determine the cause of the fire.

No other injuries were reported.