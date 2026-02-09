The Scoop: Hands up for the hands-down best ice cream in Kansas!

By Ian Miller

When planning a cross-country road trip, travelers will have a new reason to visit Kansas: this week, The Golden Scoop was crowned as THE best ice cream shop in Kansas by The Takeout in an article listing the best ice cream parlors in each state. Don’t take our word for it; here is The Takeout’s assessment on our little shop!

“The Golden Rule is at work at The Golden Scoop, where doing good for others comes right back to customers via great ice cream and good energy. This nonprofit ice cream shop creates meaningful jobs for individuals with developmental disabilities, and the locals are big fans of both the sweets and the worthy sentiment behind it all. The ice cream is scratch-made, and the joy in the air is infectious.”

What a glowing review! We’d take a bow, but we’re a bit afraid of splashing you with hot coffee. Or splattering you in ice cream…or both, if you happened to order one of our affogatos…and at this point, the metaphor is running away from me, so I’ll move on.

The Takeout is a well-known “foodie” blog of all things gourmand and gourmet, documenting everything from the best holiday food traditions to the favorite foods of the British royal family (Princess Kate adores sticky toffee pudding, while Prince William prefers a roast chicken dinner) to possibly the most expensive barbecue sauce ever made (the rights to a famous Japanese BBQ sauce brand were recently purchased for $400 MILLION).

Writing in an easy-going, often humorous style, the foodie website hails from some of the same brilliant minds who wrote for satirical magazine The Onion! The website made its debut in 2016 and has rapidly grown in popularity ever since.

Recognition like this really boosts The Golden Scoop and our mission, and we are deeply grateful for the award! Everything we do goes toward bettering the lives of people with unique abilities and promoting our mission is part of that. Whether you read about us in print (we’ve been featured in the Kansas City Star and in Southern Living magazine) or online, our happy community grows a little more.

With every new “Hey, I need to check that place out!”, we can expose more people to those with unique abilities and the impressive things they can do every day, and who are always ready with a friendly smile.

Read the full article here.

