Brenda “Faye” (Davis) English, 80 of Kansas City Mo, passed away on the morning of January 29, 2026.

Brenda was born on April 29, 1946 in Norfolk, Virginia to Thomas Davis and Anna (Fentress) Davis. She is the last of eight siblings. She grew up with her three brothers and four sisters with her mother Anna and her stepfather Walter Johnson, who raised her. she was happily married to her husband, John English for 54 years. She had two children , a daughter Deborah Reece and a son John English, Jr. she had Five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was one of the greatest wife, mother and friend anybody could ever wish for, her strength, honesty and unforgettable presence left a Mark on anyone fortunate enough to know her.

We will have a Celebration of Life for all who want to attend on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at The Bar Mission at 6101 Johnson Drive Mission, KS 66202 From Noon till 5pm. 6101 Johnson Dr. Mission, KS, 66202

