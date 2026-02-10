James L. Hiebl, a beloved father, grandfather and brother, passed away on February 1, 2026 at the age of 86.

He was born on October 14, 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Michael and Helen Hiebl. Growing up, his faith was important to him. He attended St Louis School, and Hogan Highschool. He married Margaret Courter in 1966 and was married for 33 years.

Jim was known for his kindness and willingness to help his neighbor. Throughout his life, he worked for Burns and McDonnell Engineering Company for 33 years and retired in December of 2004. Above all, he cherished his family and the time spent with those he loved.

He is survived by: his son Jim (Maria) and daughter Peggy (Scott). His grandchildren: Katie, Caroline, James, and Ben. His sisters Ruth and Janet. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Helen, his brother, Harold, sister, Carmen, and wife Margie.

A visitation and funeral mass will be held on February 13 at Queen of The Holy Rosary Catholic Church. The visitation will begin at 9:30 am, rosary at 10:00, and Mass will follow at 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a local food bank of your choice. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.

The Visitation and Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/@queenoftheholyrosaryopks

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.