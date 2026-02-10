November 20, 1953 — February 6, 2026

Shawnee

Marsha Ann Good, age 72, of Centerview, Missouri, passed away on Friday, February 6, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer. She is now at home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Marsha was born on November 20, 1953, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Marcus and Marilyn Scherer. She was a 1972 graduate of College High School in Warrensburg, Missouri, and later attended Central Missouri State University. Her artistic talent led to a design position at Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, Missouri.

Following high school, Marsha married Charles Good of Centerview, and together they began their life during Charles’ work as a diesel mechanic. Throughout their 44 years of marriage, Marsha faithfully supported Charles as they built their own business, moved to California while Charles attended seminary, and later returned to Missouri as their sons, Everett and Daniel, completed high school.

Marsha’s love of horses and antiques flourished at the Good family home following the passing of Charles’s mother, Betty Good. She especially enjoyed antiques and collectibles, and her passion was restoring antique furniture to its original beauty. Marsha deeply loved her biological and church families and invested wholeheartedly in the lives of all who knew her.

She had a profound love for the Lord and devoted herself to passing that faith on to her sons, grandchildren, and everyone she encountered. She trusted Christ through many hardships, including her sons’ service in the United States Marine Corps, combat deployments, and the death of her beloved husband in 2017. Even after her cancer diagnosis, her faith in Christ was always at the forefront of conversation. Her courage and peace in the face of suffering and death reflected Christ to all who knew her.

Marsha was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Good, and her stillborn son, Edward Good.

She is survived by her brothers, Dennis (Marilyn) Scherer and Gary Scherer; her sister, Mary (Mark) Lippe; her sons, Everett (Meghan) and Daniel (Maryn); and her ten grandchildren: Trevor, Braden, Fiona, Miles, Sean, Levi, Violet, Louisa, Iris, and Calla.

A service celebrating Marsha’s life will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at Mission Road Bible Church in Shawnee, Kansas, where she was a faithful member. Address: 7820 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS 66208.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM after the service at the church.

In lieu of sending flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mission Road Bible Church. Details here: https://www.mrbckc.org/give

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.