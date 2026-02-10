Mary Patricia Johnson, 78, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2026, surrounded by her family and friends.

Mary was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Mary Elizabeth Coward and James Richard Coward. She grew up with a strong sense of compassion and determination that would shape the course of her life and the lives of those around her.

A devoted mother, Mary raised her twin daughters, Andrea Nicole Thomas and Adrienne Dawn Johnson, while continuing her education and building a remarkable career as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. She dedicated many years of service to St. John’s Hospital, later known as Mercy Hospital, where she cared for countless patients with compassion and skill. In addition to her clinical work, she took great pride in training and mentoring student nurse anesthetists during her time at the hospital. Her dedication to her profession was matched only by her devotion to her family.

Mary was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church and was deeply involved in the church community while living in Springfield, Missouri. She sang in the St. Gregory Choir at Christ Episcopal Church and also with the Mid America Singers. She generously gave her time volunteering at the Next To New Shop, an outreach ministry affiliated with the church. Music was one of her great joys in life. She especially loved listening to The Carpenters, Josh Groban, and Pentatonix.

She was loving, generous, giving, and selfless. Mary loved her cats dearly and found immense happiness in watching her children and grandchildren dance and pursue their passions. Nothing brought her more pride or joy than her family.

Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Sue Coward, and her parents, Mary Elizabeth Coward and James Richard Coward.

She is survived by her daughters, Andrea Nicole Thomas and Adrienne Dawn Johnson; her beloved grandchildren, Devon Michael Nunez, Garrick Prince McCuller II, Chloe Savonne Thomas, Camryn Jade Thomas, Noel Alexandra Smith, and Cedric Andre Thomas; and her siblings, Marilyn Louise Thimesch, Julius Dale Thimesch, and Andrea Jean Coward.

She will be remembered as the most precious and giving mother, whose love, strength, and kindness touched everyone who knew her.

A service to celebrate Mary’s life will be held on Saturday, March 21st at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 601 East Walnut Street, Springfield, Missouri 65806.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.