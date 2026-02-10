Michael Craig Moors was born on July 21, 1949, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Warren and Margaret Moors. The family later moved to Prairie Village, KS, where Mike graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School in 1967. Mike passed away at his Merriam home on February 4, 2026, at the age of 76.

Following high school, Mike served in the U.S. Army, doing a tour in Germany during the early 1970s. He later graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in biology, but it was in nonprofit work that he found his true calling.

Mike worked in several local nonprofits, including as a counselor at Whatsoever Community Center before transitioning to the Heart of America United Way where he enjoyed a long career. He helped found United Way’s annual Day of Caring event and built the organization’s first online presence through a website and social media. As part of the marketing team, he inspired the community to help improve the lives of others, and he lived that mission in his personal life as well.

With an insatiable sense of humor, Mike was the king of practical jokes and kept those around him laughing. He was also incredibly creative and a talented musician. As a founding member of The Jesters while in high school, Mike and friends recorded cover songs as well as the group’s own creations. He continued to play guitar and keyboard, performing in local bands during college, then riffing with friends and exploring music on his own throughout his life. Mike was also a gifted graphic artist who created eye-catching art and graphic designs.

He loved playing baseball and disc golf, fishing, and cheering for Kansas City sports teams. He was thrilled to watch the Chiefs win four Super Bowls in his lifetime and see the Royals bring home two World Series championships, even if they were 30 years apart. Mike was always pulling for the underdog, both in sports and in life.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his older brother, Rick Moors of Los Angeles, CA, and countless friends. He will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to know and love him. And his lasting memory will be a blessing to those whose lives he touched.

Per his wishes, Mike will be cremated. Arrangements for a celebration of life are pending.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.