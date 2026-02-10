fbpx
Johnson County Obituaries

Owen Francis Michael Donohoe

February 13, 1945 — February 8, 2026
Shawnee

Owen Francis Michael Donohoe, 80, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 8, 2026.

A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00pm, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at the Amos Family Funeral Home, followed by a visitation from 7:15 to 9:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00am, Thursday, February 19, 2026 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Shawnee.

Please check back for a full obituary.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

