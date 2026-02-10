October 2, 1929 — February 5, 2026

Mission, Kansas

Rose Ann Kokoruda, 96, of Roeland Park, KS passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 5th, 2026 at Trustwell Living, Mission, Kansas. Rose Ann was the third child of Joseph and Caroline (Whipple) Maskill, born on October 2, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri. Rose was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Michael J Kokoruda, Jr on December 4th, 1985. Her parents along with her siblings, Katherine Phelan, Patrick Maskill, and Alice Jean Dees also passed away prior to her death.

After graduating from Bishop Ward High School, Rose Ann married Michael James Kokoruda, Jr, on September 10th, 1949 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Kansas City, Kansas. They welcomed two sons, Michael James Kokoruda, III and Charles Thomas Kokoruda.

Rose enjoyed a very impressive career at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company beginning while she was still in high school. She worked there for 38 years before retiring as a Business Services Instructor in June of 1986. After retiring from SW Bell, she went on to work for Francona Reinsurance Company/ERC for many years. Rose Ann always enjoyed working and had an impeccable work record. She was a longtime member of the Telephone Pioneers and a very faithful member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and later Queen of the Holy Rosary. She also volunteered as an election worker for Johnson County and took part in several lunch clubs and various outings with her many friends. Later in life she also enjoyed going to Lake Stockton, MO to fish with Mike and spend time with close friends and family. Rose loved shopping, cooking, and baking cookies for those close to her. She also enjoyed going out to eat, crocheting and collecting her Precious Moments figurines.

Rose Ann leaves behind her two sons, Michael J Kokoruda, III, of Frankfort, Kansas and Charles T Kokoruda (Jan) of Lenexa, as well as three grandchildren, Christopher Kokoruda (Nyana) of Miami, FL, Bryan Kokoruda (Erika) of Lenexa, KS and Kelly Kokoruda Prickett (Brian) of Shawnee, KS. Rose Ann was also very proud of her eight great grandchildren, Kendra, Bridget, Natalie, Jocelyn, Jack, Thomas, Dawson and Brooke. She will also be missed by her nieces and nephews, many close friends and her lifelong best friend, Janice Cunningham, who faithfully visited her until the very end.

Visitation for Rose Ann will be at Amos Family Funeral Home at 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas on Saturday, February 14th beginning at 10am with a funeral service shortly after at 11am. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kansas City, KS.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Catholic Charities.

