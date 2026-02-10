Steve Jones

December 22, 1944 – February 7, 2026

Roy Steven Jones died on February 7th in Merriam, Kansas. He was born on December 22, 1944, to the late Ethel Marie Flinn Jones and Lloyd Hall Jones. Steven was cared for by his late grandparents, Opal and Roy Flinn.

He was a West Virginia State Road Commission employee for a short time and a printer thereafter. Steven was a co-owner of Automated Business Forms in Goleta, California and later worked as a printing salesman.

He was a graduate of UCSB, a Rotary member, past president of the Fairview School PTA, Goleta Chamber of Commerce and local Printing Industry Association. Steven was a member of the Jackson’s Mill Baptist Church. He enjoyed singing with the Santa Barbara Master Chorale.

Steven is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rebecca Piercy Jones; daughters Stephanie Bursek and Allyson Cook; son-in-law Michael Bursek; grandson, Spencer Bursek (Annie) and Audrey Bursek (Blake). Other survivors include sister-in-law, Beth Takahashi; nephew Craig Takahashi; nephew and niece, Opal Jones and Alva Allen.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joel Jones and brother-in-law, Robert Takahashi.

Arrangements are by Charter Funerals of Shawnee, Kansas. There will be a private family service following cremation.

Steven was an avid people person. He loved to meet new people and hear their stories. He kept in touch with many people he met throughout his 81 years. He had a huge heart and a generous spirit. He also loved all kinds of music and sports.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to your favorite charity in remembrance.

