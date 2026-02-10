fbpx
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Traci Thelen

September 23, 1967 — February 5, 2026
Overland Park

Traci Thelen, 58, passed away on February 5th, 2026, surrounded by her loved ones. Please check back soon for a full obituary.

Services will be held on Thursday, February 12th, 2026 at the Church of the Resurrection – Wesley Hall, in Leawood, Kansas. A visitation will be held from 11am to 12pm, with a funeral service beginning at 12:00pm.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

