Saturday, November 16th, 1940 – Wednesday, February 4th, 2026

Virginia Lee Siecgrist, 85, Overland Park, Kansas passed away Wednesday, February 4, 2026. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service to begin at 12Noon on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to The Parkinson's Exercise and Wellness Center, Leawood, Kansas.

Virginia was born on November 16, 1940 on a farm in rural Osage City, Kansas to Clarence Harry Hendrickson and Clara Belle (Hammond) Hendrickson. She grew up in rural Osage City and graduated from Osage City High School in 1958. On August 1, 1958, at the age of 17, she began her career with the state of Kansas. In the spring of 2002, after 44 years, she retired from the Kansas Department of Human Resources Tax Division. Virginia married Charles “Smokie” Siecgrist on March 4, 1962 in Osage City. She was a member of East Topeka Methodist Church. Virginia was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary post #153, and a member of the Legion of Honor and a 33 year breast cancer survivor.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Charles “Smokie” Siecgrist, Olathe, Kansas; son Richard Siecgrist (Stacey), Tonganoxie, Kansas, daughter Sandra Lee Siecgrist, Overland Park, Kansas; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.