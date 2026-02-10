Wilma Arlene Burroughs (aka The Hat Lady) of Lenexa, Kansas passed away on February 2, 2026. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 16, 2026 at 10:00am at Knox Presbyterian Church, 9595 W. 95th Street in Overland Park, Kansas.

Arlene was born in Raymond, Iowa on November 22, 1926, and was 99 years old when she passed on. She was the daughter of Grover and Sina Snyder, and was one of their 11 children. She is survived by her children Craig and his wife Patricia in Olathe, Kansas; Claudia Keh and her husband Edwin in Olathe, Kansas; and Clark Burroughs in San Jose Costa Rica. She is also survived by six grandchildren and partners, and six great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2013. Also preceding her in death were 8 brothers, 2 sisters, and 1 grandson.

Arlene so much loved her family, and was always happy hosting a family event. She was proud of her independent living for many years at Garden Villas, and regularly welcomed newcomers.

Arlene worked 38 years in several management positions for Bishops, Furrs, and Treat America. She received several awards, including a humanitarian award for using the Heimlich Maneuver, an excellence award for customer service, and an employee of the year award. She could always be seen wearing some kind of hat, thus the nickname The Hat Lady. She played the organ, played bridge, enjoyed golf, worked puzzles, and loved to bake. She was a member of Knox Presbyterian Church and served on many committees. She will always be remembered for her sparkling personality, happy face, and beautiful smile.

Her final resting place will be in Leavenowrth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas, alongside her husband, John.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Knox Presbyterian Church.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.