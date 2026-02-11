Obituaries February 11, 2026 Johnson County Obituaries Sophie Christine Symeon Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL December 25, 1932 — February 7, 2026 Olathe Sophia Symeon passed away on Saturday February 7th, 2026 and 11:14 am. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who took care of her family until the end. Sophia was 93 at the time of her passing. Sophia is survived by her two daughters Alexandra Symeon and Sotira Symeon; her son Stylianos Symeon; her grandson Loukas Symeon-Henry; and all of Olathe, Kansas. Funeral Service Thursday, February 12, 2026 Starts at 1:00 pm (Central time) Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 12001 Wornall Rd KCMO, MO 64145 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleKids riding e-scooters in Leawood now have to wear helmets, but some wanted new rules to go further