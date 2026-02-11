Sophie Christine Symeon

December 25, 1932 — February 7, 2026

Olathe

Sophia Symeon passed away on Saturday February 7th, 2026 and 11:14 am. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who took care of her family until the end. Sophia was 93 at the time of her passing.

Sophia is survived by her two daughters Alexandra Symeon and Sotira Symeon; her son Stylianos Symeon; her grandson Loukas Symeon-Henry; and all of Olathe, Kansas.

Funeral Service

Thursday, February 12, 2026

Starts at 1:00 pm (Central time)

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

12001 Wornall Rd

KCMO, MO 64145

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.