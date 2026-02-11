Taylor-Made Homefront: Greed can cost you the best buyer

By Chad Taylor, the Taylor-Made Team

Greed is one of the seven deadly sins. In real estate, it can cost a seller their best opportunity.

Let me explain.

In almost every market, especially one with limited inventory, the strongest buyers walk through your door in the first few days your home hits the market.

These are not casual lookers. They are what I call the “pent-up market.”

They have been watching. Waiting. Touring. Losing out. They know every comparable home in your price range. They know what is overpriced and what is a value. And when the right home hits the market, they move quickly.

That is not impulsive behavior. That is educated decisiveness.

When your home is priced correctly and shows well, these buyers write strong offers. Certainly at full price, and often times over. They are comfortable doing so because they understand the competition.

But here is the key: the pent-up market is not naïve.

If a home is priced in what I call “fantasy land,” they know it immediately. The feedback usually sounds polite:

“The buyers liked it… but they’re going to keep looking.”

Or, “Your home just isn’t a fit for them.”

That second one is the real estate equivalent of, “It’s not you, it’s me.” It sounds harmless. It sounds subjective. But most of the time, it is not about layout or paint color. It is about price.

Here’s the interesting part. Buyers and their agents rarely hold back when a kitchen is outdated or the paint colors feel a little too personal. They will tell you that directly. But for some reason, especially in the first week a home hits the market, they tend to tiptoe around the word “overpriced.” No one wants to offend. No one wants to assume. So instead, you get the softer version.

That is the kiss of death. And in most cases, it is a pricing issue.

What many sellers do not realize is that these early buyers are often the easiest to work with during inspections. They have missed out on other homes. They understand condition relative to price. They want the house. That usually leads to more reasonable repair negotiations and smoother contracts. They are not looking to nickel and dime you. They are looking to win.

Now let’s talk about what happens when a seller starts too high.

You are only new once. And in today’s market, “new” lasts about a week.

If you miss the pent-up market because you aimed for an unrealistic price, recapturing that momentum requires a meaningful price adjustment. Not a cosmetic one.

Typically, we are talking 3 to 5 percent.

On a $500,000 home, that is a $15,000 to $25,000 shift. The goal is not to “test” the market. The goal is to reposition the home in front of an entirely new buyer pool that could not justify the previous price.

Small, incremental $5,000 reductions every 30 days? That is chasing the market. And when you chase the market, you give up leverage. Buyers sense hesitation. They wait you out.

Here is the bigger picture.

We are no longer in the supernova seller’s market. Conditions are more balanced. Buyers have more time. More data. More confidence. They can spot value and they can spot ego.

Sometimes it is a very small margin that keeps a home “in the market” versus quietly sitting “out of the market.”

Pricing is not about squeezing every last dollar out of a buyer. It is about positioning your home to attract the strongest buyer at the strongest price the market will support today.

Because in real estate, momentum is everything. And you only get it once.

