Glenn E. Kater

October 4th, 1935 – February 8th, 2026

Glenn Kater, age 90, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 8, 2026 while in the loving presence of his two daughters while receiving home hospice care.

Glenn was born on October 4, 1935 at Bethel Hospital in Newton, KS. He grew up on a farm in Newton without electricity or running water. Known as “Glennie” to his teacher and fellow students, he attended the one-room McClain Primary School. He graduated in 1953 from Newton High School and went on to graduate from Kansas State University in 1958 with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked in the Metrology lab at Bendix/Allied-Signal on Bannister Road in KCMO until his retirement in 1996. It was at Bendix where he met his sweetheart Marjorie who worked as a secretary there. He shared that he would blush as he walked by her desk when he first noticed her. They married in 1961 and had 61 years together.

Glenn was a very loving, humble and hard working man who prioritized his family. Looking through old pictures featuring Glenn, when he was not with his wife or grandchildren, he was on a ladder or had a shovel. He could fix just about anything and was always available to provide consultation services for any home project for his family. He enjoyed music–especially big band, Dixieland, classical and gospel and taught himself to play the banjo. His hobbies included flower gardening, back yard bird watching and tinkering. He also loved reading and studying God’s Word.

He was a hero to his daughters –always ready to listen, always there when needed. He was also deeply loved by his four grandchildren and spent many hours quietly talking with them, sharing his handy skills or teaching essentials like how to whittle. He would also text them Bible verses and words of encouragement and offered the best hugs to each of them anytime he saw them.

Glenn was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie, his daughterVanessa Herman, his parents, John and Frieda Kater of Newton,KS and his brother and sister-in-law Eldon and Esther Kater ofMulvane, KS.

He is survived by his daughters, Karen Black and Kristy Birneyand four grandchildren Jared and David Black and Kayleigh andColin Birney, his favorite son-in-law Gordon Black, his brotherIrvin Kater of Newton, KS and niece Teresa Cornett of Wichita,KS.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday March21, 2026 at Lenexa Baptist Church 15320 W. 87th St. Parkway,Lenexa, KS with visitation beginning at 10am and service at11am . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LenexaBaptist Church Missions or Kansas City Hospice.

