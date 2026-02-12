December 3, 1942 – February 4, 2026

Larry Olin Pitts, 83 passed away on February 4, 2026, in Spring Hill, KS. Born December 3, 1942, to Loren Pitts and Zena Pitts (Lightfoot). He lived most of his adult life in DeSoto and surrounding areas, moving to Spring Hill for the past 35 years until his death.

Larry was a role model of hard work, the list of his occupations and stories is endless. He worked as a mechanic in his early 20’s then for himself in the Construction and excavation of Water systems in and around the Johnson County area for 40+years. In 1998 he and his youngest son, Russ, formed the Corporation Rural Water Services Inc. With the work ethic and perfection that Larry demanded every day until his retirement, Rural Water Services Inc continues to grow and operate under his son, Russ. An amazing craftsman, Larry enjoyed crafting anything you could imagine including furniture and bowls. Leaving an impact on his son Mike with the love of woodworking and nature, Mike now owns and operates Lawrence Tree Service Company.

Larry was intrigued with artistry; He tried his hand at faceting stones to silversmithing as well. Always the perfectionist, he mastered every new craft he took on. Throughout Larry’s retirement he concentrated his craft and perfection on turning wooden bowls on his lathe. This craft he passed onto his daughter Shirley who continues his passion of perfection and sells his items and hers on Etsy and in local shops. An avid reader with a great mind for engineering, Larry always had an answer for the problem even if it meant creating his own tools needed to get the job done. An immense love for animals, there isn’t a restaurant in the city that didn’t know that when he came in, they needed to cook a hamburger patty for the dog in the truck. Or goats, he built a rock mountain for them to climb on that still stands to this day. There isn’t an inch of Hillsdale Lake that he hadn’t walked or hiked weekly with the dog. If you lost a lure there in the last 20 years, he most likely has it. Always an adventurer, the stories are endless and if you needed help, he was always there. Most times to help and always to teach how to solve your problem. Sometimes that meant sitting in a lawn chair with a chuckle as he watched you learn by doing what he told you.

He leaves behind his daughter, Shirley Cox (James), of Gardner, Kansas. Son Michael Pitts (Karen) of Lawrence, Kansas and Son Russ Pitts (Carrie) of Wellsville, Kansas.

Grandchildren: Abby Cox, Cooper Cox, Ruby Goss, Mandy VanGordon, Thomas Parish, Dominic Pitts, Dalton Pitts, Bayleigh Fries, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lauren Pitts and Zena Pitts (Lightfoot). His wife, Sue Pitts, Sister Marie Arlene Hill and husband Burt Hill, Brother James Pitts and wife Patricia Pitts, Sister Freda Haney and husband Edgar Haney.

Celebration of Life, April 11, 2026 1:00pm to 5:00pm

Turner Barn

19805 S Moonlight Rd

Gardner, KS 66030

In memory of Larry Pitts in lieu of flowers please make a donation to

Kansas Wild Trust in tribute to Larry Pitts.

Donations will be taken at the Celebration of life.

Donations will be allocated to the Hillsdale wildlife area and hunter education.

Obituary published by Highland Park Funeral Home & Crematory.