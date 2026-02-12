April 15, 1939 — February 8, 2026

Lake Quivira

Leo DeSpain, born on April 15, 1939, in Rocky Comfort, Missouri, passed away peacefully in his home at Lake Quivira, Kansas, on February 8, 2026, at the age of 86, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Leo was a calm, steady man who lived a life full of love, service, and adventure. His journey began humbly in Rocky Comfort, but his path led him to touch lives around the world. At the tender age of five, Leo nearly lost his leg to an infected wound, but through the power of prayer and a groundbreaking new drug, penicillin, his leg was saved. This miracle led his mom to fulfill her promise to God and take her family back to church, an act of faith that would shape Leo’s life profoundly.

Leo went to Joplin Junior College on a basketball scholarship, consisting of free housing and a free lunch. He was a key member of the squad and often led the Bulldogs in points, all the while working to pay his tuition as well. He was given a position on the team when he transferred to Tulsa University to finish his undergrad degree, but had to turn down that offer to work and pay for school. After serving his country honorably in the United States Army, Leo embarked on a successful and enjoyable career with Oscar Mayer & Co., which eventually became part of Kraft Foods. He was there for 32 years, earning numerous sales awards, as well as making many wonderful friends and lasting relationships.

A man of boundless energy and spirit, Leo discovered a love for running at the age of 40, completing 29 marathons. He was also an avid tennis player, golfer, and biker. A highlight of his sporting life came in 2024, when he achieved a hole-in-one on the 6th hole of his home course.

Upon retiring in 1996, Leo found new passions in real estate, purchasing and maintaining rental properties with his buddy Charles. His generous nature shone through as he cared for his tenants and tirelessly worked on community projects, including trail maintenance at Lake Quivira. Alongside his best friend and wife Dana, he explored twelve countries on long biking adventures, a testament to their shared love for exploration and each other.

Throughout his life, Leo’s faith was his guiding light. He recommitted his life to the Lord in his 30’s and remained steadfast in his spiritual journey. He served diligently, leading Bible study groups and participating actively in churches, including Elmbrook Church in Wisconsin, and both Hillcrest Covenant Church and Lenexa Baptist Church in Kansas. He also went on mission trips to Africa, Ecuador, Taiwan, and helped in the states after hurricanes, floods and tornadoes, serving however he could.

Leo is survived by his wife, Dana DeSpain, who he called “the light of his life,” his loving sister Eunice Schell, and his three cherished daughters Lee Anne Isreal, Dana Bechtold (Kirk), and Heather Anderson (Steven). He also leaves behind five grandsons, who he was so very proud of: Josh Anderson, Jake Bechtold (Zarryn), Jonathan Anderson, Joe Anderson, and Jed Anderson, who will carry forward his legacy of love and service.

A celebration of Leo’s life will take place on Saturday, February 21st at Lake Quivira Country Club at 2:00 p.m. Private family burial services will be held at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest Covenant Church missions (Prairie Village, KS) or Lenexa Baptist Church missions (Lenexa, KS). In his last days, Leo remained a beacon of faith, sharing the message of God’s love and forgiveness with everyone he encountered. The week before he passed, Leo wrote out his testimony which highlighted Matthew 20:28: “Just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life as a ransom for many.”

Leo DeSpain’s life was a testament to the power of love, faith, and resilience. He was a servant at heart, whose deepest desire was for all those he met to join him in heaven. He will be dearly missed but forever remembered by all who knew him.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.