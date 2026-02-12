Lizabeth Jan Smith, 75, of Overland Park, passed away Sunday, February 8, 2026. Jan, the daughter of Butch and Jeannette Nieman, was born August 13, 1950 in Topeka, where she graduated from Topeka High School in 1968. At THS, Jan played tennis, swam for the “squid club” synchronized swimming team, participated in the drill team, served as senior class secretary-treasurer, and was selected to the Future Teacher Club and the Honor-T. Jan then attended the University of Kansas, where she was nominated to the dean’s list and attained a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1972.

It took a single stint of student teaching in a middle school setting, she always liked to joke, to confirm the profession was not her life’s calling. Instead, she entered civil service, serving 31 years with social security administration before her retirement in 2007. More than once, Jan fought for workplace policies benefiting not just herself, but other women. Most notably, she sued an employer who initially refused to hire her for a position, claiming the job required lifting heavy boxes in an obvious attempt to only have to hire a man. The case was resolved when Jan easily proved her ability to lift a heavy box. Unsurprisingly, at no point during her employment was there ever a need to lift anything heavy.

Outside of work, Jan enjoyed her pets, tennis, skiing, volleyball, softball, hiking, and gardening, despite a self-proclaimed “black thumb” which doomed many a plant under her care. Before and after retirement, she was never one for sitting around. She enjoyed spending time with the women in her book and hiking clubs and was always in the middle of multiple home projects. Jan had a giving spirit, was a lifelong blood donor, and served as everything from Girl Scout troop leader to food pantry volunteer. Jan made friends easily and kept them for life. They remember her as smart, fun, joyful, thoughtful, humorous, and a kind soul.

Jan met her husband, Bill, at Topeka High School, and they married at Danforth Chapel on the University of Kansas’ campus in August of 1971, just before both began their senior years. Theirs was a love story envied by those around them — filled with flirtatious banter, humor, and fun. They were married for thirty-three years until Bill’s death in 2004. Jan was also preceded in death by her parents, her sister Christine Gettig, and her brother Kurt. Jan is survived by a sister, Holle Baskett (Richard), Bill’s sister Margo, two daughters Kara Gerwin (Torey) and Anna Napolitan (Mike), and a grandson, Ben.

A celebration of Jan’s life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Village Church Food Pantry & Clothes Closet (villagepres.org/food-pantry), The Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (curealz.org), or a charity of your choice.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.