Marianna E. Whitaker

August 16, 1967 – February 8, 2026

We mournfully announce the passing of Marianna Whitaker on February 8, 2026, at the age of 58. She passed surrounded by loved ones, leaving behind a lifetime of beautiful memories that touched the hearts of her family and all who knew her.

A brave and compassionate soul, Marianna graced our lives with kindness, generosity, and quiet strength. Her love for her family was the center of her world, and her presence brought warmth and comfort to those around her. Though she is no longer with us, her spirit and legacy will continue to live on in our hearts.

Marianna is survived by her husband of 40 years, Michael Whitaker; her children and sons-in-law, Whitney (Josh) Clark, Beth (Nick) Ladd, Tevin Whitaker, Emily Whitaker, and Johnny Whitaker; her cherished grandchildren, Keller, Carter, Grayson, Dominic and Elliott; and her dear friends, Cathi Porras and Kim Scheer.

A memorial service celebrating Marianna’s life will be held on a date to be announced by the family. For inquiries or to make donations in her memory, please visit: https://gofund.me/cdcac6fbc

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.