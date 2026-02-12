Patricia Ann Antonopoulos was born on September 17, 1938 and died on February 9, 2026. Pat was married to Robert N. Antonopoulos and he preceded her in death.

Pat is survived by her brothers, John Slaughter and Robert Slaughter (Barbara) and her sister, Susan Carroll. Her sister Mary Jo Tabuchi preceded her in death.

Pat’s five children are D. Mark Day (Kaiya Wolf); Elizabeth Ann Day; Kendall Paul Day (Kristi); Daniel J. Day (Ida); and Christopher A. Day.

One of Pat’s greatest joys in her life were her five grandchildren: D. Cain Day (Duygu); Molly M. Day, Frank Day; Samuel Robert Day and Henry Joseph Day. She was fortunate to welcome a great grandchild as well, Charles Ruzgar Day.

Pat lived love through her relationships with children. Her five children remember love notes nestled in school lunch bags, elaborately delicious holiday feasts; countless moments of kindness and assurance.

As an elementary school teacher for many years, Pat filled her classrooms with light, color, laughter and learning. She touched many lives during her teaching career.

Her beloved grandchildren grew in the reflection of her love. She showered them with praise, attention and unwavering support. Not to mention her ingenious homemade Halloween costumes; thoughtful gifts, challenging games and, most importantly, hours and hours and hours of undivided attention. Her great grandchild is the most recent star in her sky.

Pat passed away at The Villages of Mission in Prairie Village, Kansas under the care of Monarch Hospice and Palliative Care.

No public services are planned at this time.

Please consider making a contribution to the charity of your choice in Pat’s honor.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.