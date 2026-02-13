fbpx
Sponsored Content
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Sponsored posts

Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley West’s Heather Hall named 2026 Kansas Master Teacher

Share this story:

Kansas Master Teacher Heather Hall

We are excited to share that Blue Valley West’s Heather Hall has been named a 2026 Kansas Master Teacher recipient! The award program, established by Emporia State University in 1954, recognizes excellence in Kansas educators. She is one of just seven selected from across the state. Hall, a science teacher for the Jaguars, started with Blue Valley Schools in 2010. Congratulations to Heather on this well-deserved honor!

Previous article
Aspen Place debacle in Johnson County sparks push for stronger tenant protections
Next article
Local obituaries from Feb. 6-12

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2026
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.