Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley West's Heather Hall named 2026 Kansas Master Teacher

Kansas Master Teacher Heather Hall

We are excited to share that Blue Valley West's Heather Hall has been named a 2026 Kansas Master Teacher recipient! The award program, established by Emporia State University in 1954, recognizes excellence in Kansas educators. She is one of just seven selected from across the state.

Hall, a science teacher for the Jaguars, started with Blue Valley Schools in 2010. Congratulations to Heather on this well-deserved honor!