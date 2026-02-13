Demetri David Chomyak, age 88, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2026 surrounded by family at his bedside.

Dave was born on October 25, 1937, in Arnold, PA to David and Julia Chomyak. He graduated from Arnold High School in Arnold, PA in 1956. After high school he joined the army and served for two years studying Depot Radar Maintenance. While stationed near Washington DC, he rekindled a relationship with Karen Cepull. They were married on May 28, 1960. They moved to Orrville, OH in 1961, where they raised 4 children. They later relocated to Overland Park, KS, and also moved on to spend 32 years living in Highlands Ranch, CO.

He worked for Westinghouse for 30 years as a leader in sales and marketing. In his free time Dave enjoyed building and remodeling many houses. He also enjoyed traveling with family and friends.

Dave was a graduate of The University of Akron, Akron, OH. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1976.

Dave was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Orrville, OH. He was also a member of The Grand Lodge of free and Accepted Masons of Ohio. He later became a member of St. Andrew’s Methodist church in Highlands Ranch, CO.

He will be remembered for his tidbits of wisdom; “Experience is what you get, when you were expecting something else; don’t take any wooden nickels unless they are rolling up a hill; do you think the rain will hurt the rhubarb; life is just a chair of bowlies; give me some skin my friend.” Don’t ask him “how are feeling”, because the answer would always be “with my hands.”

Survived by his wife, Karen, sister, Valerie Giotto, and children Lauri (Scott) Davidson, Edward (Tracy) Chomyak, Tria-Lee (Jeff) Cartner. Grandchildren including Alexander (Amber) Chomyak, Brittany (Trent) Chomyak, Andrew (Jackie) Nicol, Zachary Chomyak, Nicholas Chomyak, Cierra (Hannibal) Boston, Truman Cartner, and 12 great grandchildren. As well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, David and Julia Chomyak, two sisters, Catherine Schiff and Mary Helen Turak, son, Timothy David Chomyak and grandson, John Edward Nicol.

There will be a family service at 11:00am on March 14th with a Celebration of Life for friends following from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at Village Shalom, 5500 W 123rd St, Overland Park, KS 66209.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

https://secure.parkinson.org

