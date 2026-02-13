JoAnn Trussell

JoAnn Lee Trussell passed away peacefully on February 11, 2026 at her home inside the Benton House – Lenexa with all her children by her side.

JoAnn, the oldest of three daughters, was born to Don & Frieda Buckner in Council Bluffs, Iowa on July 10, 1935. She was raised in Kansas City and attended Thacher and Frances Willard schools and graduated from Paseo High.

On June 9, 1956, JoAnn married Don Breckenridge. Following their early years in Kansas City and then Little Rock, they raised their four children in Prairie Village on a street known as “Candy Cane Lane”. She was a loving and devoted wife and as a full-time, stay home Mother, her children’s lives were her life. JoAnn never missed any of her children’s sporting, cheerleading or drill team events, and she was very involved in the P.T.A, Brownies, Girl Scouts and everything else her children took an interest in.

In 1977, Don was transferred and the family moved to Boca Raton, Florida. In 1979, JoAnn returned to the Kansas City area and entered the work force at the age of 44 when she joined the J. I. Case Company as an administrative assistant. She later went to work at the J. C. Nichol’s Company, and was quickly promoted into a management role. The highlight of her career was being named, in 1985, as the manager of J. C. Nichol’s soon to be opened 4900 office building at 49th & Main Street in Kansas City. JoAnn managed that building for four years and it was a challenge she loved and conquered!

In 1989, JoAnn married Bill Trussell and they moved to Wichita for Bill’s job in Real Estate acquisitions with Pizza Hut. JoAnn and Bill loved each other very much and she was so happy. A year after Bill tragically passed away in 1996, JoAnn moved back to Overland Park.

From 1997 until 2014, JoAnn lived in her Overland Park home where her life was fully focused on family, friends, weekly church services at COR and volunteer work at COR and St. Joe’s hospital in Kansas City. JoAnn never met a stranger so her glowing personality and consistent acts of unequaled kindness were a perfect fit for her volunteer work! A highlight of these years was the 10 consecutive years JoAnn took all of her family on week long vacations in large homes at various locations at the Lake of the Ozarks and in Florida.

In 2014, JoAnn re-connected with Darrell Werner, a former neighbor from the “Candy Cane Lane” days in the 1960’s and 70’s. They found companionship, joy and love for the next 10 years and lived as neighbors at Brookdale in Overland Park and then again as neighbors at the Benton House in Lenexa until Darrell passed away in late 2024.

JoAnn was a lifelong fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals. She attended many games over the years, including All-Star, Playoff and World Series games.

JoAnn is survived by her four children, Jan Breckenridge, Jill Linville (Stan), Don Breckenridge, Jr. (Shari), and William (Buck) Breckenridge (Patti). JoAnn was a very loving grandmother to six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. JoAnn is also survived by her sisters, Donna Owings (Glenn) and Kathy Ziller (Greg), four nieces and nephews and lifelong dear friends Pat Ross and Lena Lowe. She was predeceased by her parents, her nephew, Roy Terry and her husband, Bill Trussell.

JoAnn’s family is very thankful for the genuine love and incredible care showed to her by the staff at the Benton House – Lenexa, and to Alex and Skylar for the love and end of life hospice care they provided.

To honor JoAnn’s lifelong compassion for others, the family invites donations in her name to the Church of the Resurrection’s “Backpacks for Hunger”, a charity close to her heart.

Services will be on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 10:30 am at Church of the Resurrection’s Wesley Chapel – 13720 Roe Blvd, Overland Park – with visitation from 9:30am to 10:30am. Lunch will be served immediately after the service at the church.

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.