Obituaries February 13, 2026 Obituaries Less than 1 min. read Local obituaries from Feb. 6-12 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days. Photo credit Shutterstock. Larry Olin Pitts; Patricia Ann Antonopoulos; Lizabeth Jan Smith; Vernon Charles Hales; Marianna E. Whitaker; Carolyn Jane Davidson; Glenn E. Kater; Leo DeSpain; Sophie Christine Symeon; Virginia Lee Siecgrist; Michael Craig Moors; Wilma Arlene Burroughs; James L. Hiebl; Brenda "Faye" (Davis) English; Mary Patricia Johnson; Steve Jones; Owen Francis Michael Donohoe; Marsha Ann Good; Traci Thelen; Rose Ann Kokoruda; Margaret "Peggy" Ann Montgomery; Barbara M. Jones; Patsy Ann Smith