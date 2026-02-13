September 22, 1957 — February 10, 2026

Lenexa

Maria Thelma Mott passed away Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at the AdventHealth Lenexa City Center, Lenexa, KS.

Maria was born September 22, 1957 in the Philippines Islands. She left the Philippines at a very young age and eventually made her way to the United States. In a span of four decades she raised two children while working various jobs and, during a proud moment in her life, obtained legal citizenship.

Her last vocation prior to retirement was as a case manager at Quest Diagnostics where she met her husband Eric Mott. The two were married in October of 2010. They enjoyed each others company. Maria enjoyed reading and knitting for hobbies.

Maria is survived by her spouse (Eric Mott) and three children:Jerome Santos, Christina Radcliffe and Gerald Wait.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 14 from 3:30 to 5:00PM.Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 3105 W 135th St, Leawood, KS 66224

In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of these fine organizations that help people in need, who are dealing with cancer.

Pan Foundation, Pan Foundation

American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.