Patricia E. Lavery

August 13, 1940 – February 12, 2026

Patricia Edith Lavery, 85, of Kansas City, MO, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend peacefully died on February 12, 2026. She was showered in love by her family, friends and caretakers at the time of her passing.

Pat was born August 13, 1940 to Bill and Mary Schoth (Sparks) at Research Hospital and grew up in Rosedale. She was married at Saint Pius Catholic Church on November 22, 1958 to Ralph Lavery. Pat was class of 1958 Shawnee Mission High School graduate and took pride in being a member of their final graduating class.

Throughout her life, Pat was a dedicated community member. She was a proud room parent for both her daughters, and a volunteer at the Monticello Fire Department and Monticello Historical Society.

In life, there was nothing Pat cherished more than spending time with her family and friends. She loved Dancing with the Stars, a good board game and sharing her stories with anyone and everyone. Pat was longtime member of Monticello Methodist Church, Indian Heights Methodist Church and at the time of her passing, Peace Christian Church UCC.

One of Pat’s most influential jobs was working as a housekeeper for the Forum Senior Living Community. While there, she formed deep connections and cherished relationships with each of her residents.

In the final years of her life, Pat received endless love from the dedicated caregivers at Goshen Home. Each member of Goshen Home left a profound impact on Pat’s life and her family’s life. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the Goshen home community and knows “Miss Pat” would do the same.

More than anything Pat believed in kindness, hope, and love. She had a contagious laugh, a smile that lit up every room she entered, and a joy for life second to none.

Pat is survived by her two loving daughters, Ellen Wilson (Eric) of Leawood, Jami Tarwater (Jim) of Olathe; four grandchildren Grace Wilson, Frances Wilson, Isaiah Tarwater and Cecilia Tarwater; bonus grandchildren Emily Anderson, Hunter Anderson and Luzia Beristain; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved little brother William Wesley II; parents William Wesley and Mary Ellen Schoth and her husband of 25 years, Ralph Lavery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that all donations be made to the caregivers at the Goshen home through the Dan Home Employee Appreciation Fund in Honor of Pat Lavery. 5745 Rosehill Rd. Shawnee, Kansas 66216-1628.

A celebration of life will be held at Colonial Church UCC in Prairie Village, 7039 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208, at 10 a.m. Monday, February 16.

May God Bless you, Pat.

