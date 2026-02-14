Your Library: New daily print allowance makes printing easier

Imagine you’re heading to a job interview and need to print your resume. Or maybe your child’s school project is due, and you’re out of ink at home. For years, those moments could mean stressing about where to print and how much it would cost.

Now, Johnson County Library is making printing simpler and more affordable. Every cardholder gets up to $1.50 in free printing each day.

That small change can make a big difference. It’s enough to cover a few pages for a homework assignment, a boarding pass for your next trip or timely tax documents. For students, job seekers and families, it’s one less barrier to getting things done.

“Most people who print from our computers only need a couple of pages,” said Library Web Content Developer Courtney Sammis. “Not having cash or coins in your pocket can be a significant obstacle to filling that relatively simple need. It’s so great that we’re able to add this to the list of resources you can access through the Library.”

How it works

Each day, $1.50 is automatically added to your printing account. The balance resets daily and does not roll over. If your job costs more than $1.50, you can pay the difference at the kiosk with cash or card.

What you need

A Johnson County Library card. If you don’t have one, staff can help you sign up.

Where it applies

The allowance works only at Johnson County Library locations.

Printing options

Log in to a public computer with your Library card number and PIN, then release your job at the kiosk. Remote printing is available too – just use the Library’s online submission form and enter your card number.

What the allowance doesn’t cover

Guest passes, photocopies and remote jobs without a card number.

Printing costs

Black and white: 15 cents single-sided, 30 cents double-sided

Color: 50 cents single-sided, $1 double-sided

Standard white letter-size paper is provided. Printing on legal-size paper, colored paper or personal paper is not available.

Good to know

Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available at all locations.

Computers are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, but staff can help you reserve the next available session.

Next time you need to print, Johnson County Library has made it simple. Just stop in, log on and get it done. For more details, visit the Computers and Printing page at jocolibrary.org or ask staff at any branch.