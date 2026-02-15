An Overland Park man is in custody, charged with attempted murder following an hours-long standoff Sunday that began with an overnight shooting in Shawnee, according to police.

It began when Shawne Police were initially called to a report of property destruction in the 7000 block of Quivira Road at 9:16 a.m. Sunday.

In a post on social media, the Shawnee Police Department said that shots were fired into an occupied home overnight, and no injuries were reported.

Shawnee officers were able to identify a possible suspect and located him around 11:30 a.m. at 12114 Ballentine St., in Overland Park.

Shawnee Police said on social media that the man barricaded himself inside. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office online booking log, the suspect’s home address is listed as the Ballentine address where the standoff occurred.

Members of the Shawnee Police Department’s tactical team, along with the Overland Park Police tactical team and bomb squad, surrounded the house armed with rifles, two armored trucks, a robot and drones.

Overland Park police negotiators worked to establish communication with the man.

Neighbors later confirmed to the Post at the scene that the man came out of a garage door on the west side of the house and was taken into police custody.

Overland Park Police Department Maj. Richard Breshears told the Post at the scene that all information regarding the man’s alleged crime and what led up to the standoff would be provided by Shawnee Police.

“We are only assisting Shawnee,” Breshears said. “Our tactical team is here helping.”

The arrest was made at about 3:40 p.m.

Neighbors in the area told a Post reporter that most of them knew one another in the neighborhood, but they did not know the people from the involved house very well.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office online booking log, the suspect’s home address is listed as the Ballentine address where the standoff occurred.

The booking log said the man is being held on a pending charge of attempted first-degree murder.

He was booked into the county jail at 5:41 p.m.

No one was injured in the standoff.

No other details were immediately available.