JCCC Updates: Greg Musil named Johnson Countian of the Year

The Johnson County Community College (JCCC) Foundation volunteer committee has selected Greg Musil, area lawyer and former JCCC Trustee, as the 2026 Johnson Countian of the Year.

Musil will be recognized at the Foundation’s 40th annual fundraising gala, Some Enchanted Evening, on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

“Each year, a selection committee chooses the Johnson Countian of the Year to honor a leader who has made significant contributions to Johnson County,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, JCCC President. “Greg Musil has supported JCCC for more than twelve years as a Board of Trustees Member and three decades as a Foundation Board Member. We look forward to recognizing his profound impact on Johnson County and on JCCC at the 2026 Some Enchanted Evening gala.”

About Greg Musil

Musil is a longtime Johnson County leader whose public service and legal career have helped shape the growth of the greater Johnson County community.

Since 1987, Greg has practiced law in Johnson County. He built a respected career in land use, zoning, real estate development, and commercial litigation. His combined experience in local government and economic development has made him a trusted advisor to businesses, property owners, and developers across the region.

Musil served for eight years on the Overland Park City Council—and was twice elected Council President. On the City Council, Musil played a key role in transformative initiatives for Overland Park and Johnson County throughout the 1990s, including the development of the Aspiria Campus (formerly Sprint Campus), expansion of Black & Veatch, additions to the Deanna Rose Farmstead, reinvestment in aging neighborhoods, and financing and construction of the Overland Park Convention Center and Sheraton Hotel.

Musil also served as a member of the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees from 2011 to 2024, including as Board chair for four years, following his involvement with the JCCC Foundation Board, where he helped advance the College’s mission and community partnerships. He served on the steering committee for Some Enchanted Evening from 1994 to 2002, co-chairing the event in 2021.

Rooted in the values he learned growing up on a Kansas family farm—service, hard work, and commitment to community—Musil continues to champion thoughtful development and collaborative problem solving for Johnson County and its residents.

“Greg Musil is truly one of a kind. Throughout his years as a JCCC Trustee and beyond, he has consistently shown up for our students,” said Joy Ginsburg, Executive Director of the JCCC Foundation. “His humor, his heart, and his deep pride in this community shine through in everything he does. We are thrilled to honor him at our 40th Some Enchanted Evening gala on November 14.”

Recognizing Musil at the Some Enchanted Evening gala

Musil joins a roster of more than 40 Johnson Countians of the Year. Established in 1987, the award is presented annually at JCCC’s Some Enchanted Evening Gala. This annual black-tie dinner, which raises endowment funds for student scholarships, has become one of the major social events in Johnson County and one of the most successful fundraising events in the region. For a complete list of previous awardees, visit the JCCC Foundation’s website .

Thanks to funds raised by the Foundation through Some Enchanted Evening and other efforts, each year more than 1,000 JCCC students receive the financial support they need to achieve their educational goals.

2026 will mark the 40th anniversary of Some Enchanted Evening and the Johnson Countian of the Year award. Millions have been raised through the gala since its inception—including a record $1.6 million in 2025. For the 40th anniversary, the JCCC Foundation aims to raise the most yet.

