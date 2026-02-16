The Scoop: Community catering with care — and a smile!

By Ian Miller

Community is everything at The Golden Scoop. The Golden Scoop experience doesn’t stop at the door of our café; with catering options available, we can bring that same sweet experience right to your door, too! Whether you’re planning a company picnic and need a snazzy frozen treat to celebrate another year of making those little numbers tick up instead of down, or you want a delicious selection of ice cream to dazzle and delight your students at the next school event, we’ve got you covered!

“I’m hoping [that] the people who show up at these events who don’t know what The Golden Scoop is . . . hopefully, they’ll tell the next person and the next person [about us], what our mission is, what we’re about,” said shift manager Wendy. She has attended seven of these catering events, and she absolutely loves it! “[We can tell them that] we make our ice cream all in-house, and they can spread the word to others,” she said.

I asked her who she’s worked with on these catering events and Wendy said, “One of the golf tournaments, The Links, was me and [Super Scooper] K.C. I worked with him. And then the Mavericks . . . it was [shift manager] Heather, me, and [Super Scooper] Jacob. And then the other ones, I have done with [Super Scooper] Allison. Tomorrow, there’s no Super Scooper, it’s just me and [shift manager] Jenna. [Super Scooper] Charlie went with me to the [VarietyKC] one.”

Recently, we unveiled plans for our new ice cream truck (yes, you heard that right: we will soon have a food truck that will jingle, jingle, jangle, coming to serve cool treats and sweets at a location near you!), and at our annual Trivia Night event on January 27th, we raised enough money to make it happen at last! We couldn’t be more excited! The new food truck will allow us to hire more staff, provide opportunities for more hours, and most importantly, give our Super Scoopers an opportunity to practice new skills in a fun, new environment!

Catering is an important part of running a business focused on selling ice cream and coffee to a wide range of people throughout the community. But it’s also important for another reason: every new customer is a potential new supporter of people with unique abilities. By bringing our shop directly to an event (in a fancy food truck or just a fancy table and a cooler full of ice cream), it gives people the opportunity to see and greet people with unique abilities and discover firsthand just how hard-working and capable they really are.